Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.

