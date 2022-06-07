News and First Alert Weather App
Three Lake School District buildings closed due to a countywide active threat

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Buildings and athletic fields in the Three Lakes School District are closed Tuesday night due to what the district is calling a countywide active threat.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, law enforcement is conducting an investigation that requires all the district buildings, fitness centers, and athletic fields to remain closed.

Newschannel 7 called the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and was told a press release would be coming later this evening. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Bluejay Family, All Three Lakes School District buildings and athletic fields are closed this evening due to a...

Posted by Three Lakes School District on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

