Three Lake School District buildings closed due to a countywide active threat
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Buildings and athletic fields in the Three Lakes School District are closed Tuesday night due to what the district is calling a countywide active threat.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, law enforcement is conducting an investigation that requires all the district buildings, fitness centers, and athletic fields to remain closed.
Newschannel 7 called the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and was told a press release would be coming later this evening. No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
