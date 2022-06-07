Summertime can sometimes be a tough transition for kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This is the first week off from school for many kids. While having no school is something a lot of students have been looking forward to for months, all that free time might not be as great as they thought.

“75% of these kids’ school days have been structured by the minute,” said Maggi Rocha, Certified Advanced Practice Social Worker at Behavioral Health Clinic.

When kids leave their school on the last day, they’re also leaving behind structure. Many students find the free time in summer isn’t all they anticipated.

“When the novelty wears off they can feel listless. They can feel like I don’t know what I’m going to be doing. They can feel isolated,” said Rocha.

Rocha said socialization and structure are especially important for younger kids.

“You’re going to see this, more often so, with younger kids than older kids and the reason I say that is because younger kids, they’re really used to that structure, and that immediate gratification that comes from, ‘oh I’m doing this thing and oh I’m doing the next thing,’” said Rocha.

Getting your kids involved in summer programming is one way you can help them with their mental health.

About 200 kids are part of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area in the summer.

“We do have a ton of kids that come in the summer to fulfill their time, providing that structure for them, a sense of belonging and that socialization,” said Rochelle Alger, social-emotional learning director at the Boys & Girls Club.

Luke Johnson is part of their youth development staff and he helps create programming.

“My favorite part of working with the kids is definitely getting to build relationships with them and see them grow,” said Luke Johnson, youth development staff at the Boys & Girls Club in Wausau.

Mentors are there to support when teachers and counselors are off the clock for the summer.

“Throughout each day the staff here will incorporate any sort of social-emotional learning type of programming into what they are doing every day with the kids,” said Alger.

Alger said the Boys & Girls Club provides kids with the socialization and sense of belonging they need while away from school.

If you’re noticing you’re child having a hard time adjusting to summer, the Behavioral Health Clinic of Wausau says it’s completely normal, especially for the first month off. They recommend adding some structure to your child’s life with a consistent sleep schedule, steady meal times and age-appropriate chores.

