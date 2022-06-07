News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point releases finding of PFAS results

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point Public Utilities have released the result of water testing for PFAS.

Per or poly fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS is found in common manmade products including cookware, clothing and firefighting foam and certain packaging materials.

According to a news release from the city, the majority of the data (101 of 105) resulted in a “no detect” result. The other four data points are still below a “level of detection” standard but were detectable by the sample method. The highest result of those four is 1.210 parts per trillion. These results are significantly below the EPA health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

“We are very proud of our water quality and pleased that these test results show levels of PFAS as not detected or far below the levels that draw concern, said Mayor Mike Wiza. “We’ve been very proactive in addressing any threats to our groundwater and will continue to protect our resources.”

PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist for DHS previously said exposure to high levels of PFAS can increase cholesterol levels, decrease response to certain vaccines, and reduced fertility in women, among other health problems.

