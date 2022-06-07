Stevens Point opens first dedicated pickleball court

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – Monday was an exciting day for pickleball players in Stevens Point. The city opened its first dedicated pickleball court. The crack of the ball hitting a paddle will now be a familiar sound at Stevens Point’s Mead Park.

“Having this complex is like a godsend,” said pickleball player Andy Lind.

People like Andy Lind play five days a week. Before these courts, pickleball players would have to play on tennis courts, which isn’t ideal with the different sized nets and varying lines.

“There’s not all the false calls, you know if you’re in or you’re out and it’s a really nice facility,” Lind said.

The six new courts took under a year to be completed once they were approved by the city. The project cost $50,000. The space was previously a tennis court, and by converting it to pickleball, it cut significant costs which helped bring something much needed for pickleball enthusiasts.

“This was really a community project. We had pickleball players involved and architects that jumped on board, the Parks Director, the Parks Department, everybody was behind this,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Although these courts officially opened on Monday, pickleball players have been taking advantage of them since they were complete.

“Our numbers for pickleball in the community are off the charts. We have indoor leagues that happen all through the winter, all of those tennis courts that are lined for pickleball courts are seeing use all the time,” Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Dan Kremer said.

In the past, the closest dedicated pickleball courts were in Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau. Now with the help of lights, the courts can be used from dawn until 11 p.m., ensuring a good time for all.

“It makes me feel good because we’re providing a service for the community, look at that, everybody is happy, even the ones that are losing,” Wiza said.

