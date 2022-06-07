News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point opens first dedicated pickleball court

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – Monday was an exciting day for pickleball players in Stevens Point. The city opened its first dedicated pickleball court. The crack of the ball hitting a paddle will now be a familiar sound at Stevens Point’s Mead Park.

“Having this complex is like a godsend,” said pickleball player Andy Lind.

People like Andy Lind play five days a week. Before these courts, pickleball players would have to play on tennis courts, which isn’t ideal with the different sized nets and varying lines.

“There’s not all the false calls, you know if you’re in or you’re out and it’s a really nice facility,” Lind said.

The six new courts took under a year to be completed once they were approved by the city. The project cost $50,000. The space was previously a tennis court, and by converting it to pickleball, it cut significant costs which helped bring something much needed for pickleball enthusiasts.

“This was really a community project. We had pickleball players involved and architects that jumped on board, the Parks Director, the Parks Department, everybody was behind this,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Although these courts officially opened on Monday, pickleball players have been taking advantage of them since they were complete.

“Our numbers for pickleball in the community are off the charts. We have indoor leagues that happen all through the winter, all of those tennis courts that are lined for pickleball courts are seeing use all the time,” Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Dan Kremer said.

In the past, the closest dedicated pickleball courts were in Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau. Now with the help of lights, the courts can be used from dawn until 11 p.m., ensuring a good time for all.

“It makes me feel good because we’re providing a service for the community, look at that, everybody is happy, even the ones that are losing,” Wiza said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
Tanner Graap, 27
Suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident now charged with murder
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

Latest News

Four local Kids from Wisconsin practice
7 Marathon County students in this year’s Kids from Wisconsin
Hello, My Name Is: Noah Marschke 6/6/2022
Hello, My Name Is: Noah Marschke 6/6/2022
The lefty is leading a SPASH Panthers pitching staff as a sophomore
Hello, My Name Is: Noah Marschke
Unveiling Dedicated Pickleball Court 6/6/2022
Unveiling Dedicated Pickleball Court 6/6/2022