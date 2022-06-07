News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father

Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a...
Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game.

Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando.

Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
Tanner Graap, 27
Suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident now charged with murder
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse now says he plans to attend Blinn College in preparation for Texas A&M

Latest News

FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.
4-day work week trial starts in UK
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion...
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director