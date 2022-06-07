News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Matthew Johnson named Wausau West’s head football coach

Matthew Johnson named head football coach
Matthew Johnson named head football coach(MGN/WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Matthew Johnson has been hired as the head football coach at Wausau West.

Coach Johnson was hired as a physical education instructor in 2007. He was a football assistant working at John Muir and with the West JV from 2006 to 2012.  Since 2013 Matt has served as the offensive coordinator.  In addition to football, Matt was an assistant basketball coach from 2006 to 2012 and again in 2014.  He has head coaching experience as the Warrior golf coach from 2007 to 2021. 

 A news release from the district stated, “Coach Johnson brings a skill set of strong student engagement and leadership abilities in his classes and with his teams.”

Johnson replaces Jason Foster who is West’s new athletic and activities director.    

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
Tanner Graap, 27
Suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident now charged with murder
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor
Burglary suspect photos
Police chief: Tips from public lead to burglary suspect’s arrest

Latest News

The lefty is leading a SPASH Panthers pitching staff as a sophomore
Hello, My Name Is: Noah Marschke
UW-Stevens Point outfielder Aaron Simmons walking off the field for the last time at the...
Aaron Simmons’ legendary UWSP career comes to an end
Aaron Simmons' Legendary UWSP Career Ends 6/6/2022
Aaron Simmons' Legendary UWSP Career Ends 6/6/2022
UWSP eliminated from College World Series with loss to Salisbury
UWSP eliminated from College World Series with loss to Salisbury