Matthew Johnson named Wausau West’s head football coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Matthew Johnson has been hired as the head football coach at Wausau West.

Coach Johnson was hired as a physical education instructor in 2007. He was a football assistant working at John Muir and with the West JV from 2006 to 2012. Since 2013 Matt has served as the offensive coordinator. In addition to football, Matt was an assistant basketball coach from 2006 to 2012 and again in 2014. He has head coaching experience as the Warrior golf coach from 2007 to 2021.

A news release from the district stated, “Coach Johnson brings a skill set of strong student engagement and leadership abilities in his classes and with his teams.”

Johnson replaces Jason Foster who is West’s new athletic and activities director.

