Hello, My Name Is: Noah Marschke

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The lefty who doesn’t even have his driver’s license yet is striking out batters at a rate of nearly five times the amount of time he’s walking them.

That’s Noah Marschke, SPASH’s sophomore pitcher who’s ascended to an arm who makes batter’s cringe when they step into the batter’s box.

“They go, ‘oh he’s a sophomore, he’s not going to do nothing,’ and I like to prove them wrong when I go out there and I use it,” Marschke said.

That mindset didn’t exist two months ago. When Marschke first stepped on the rubber at the varsity level, he lacked confidence. In his first two starts, he struggled with his command.

“I was definitely nervous that Coach [Kraig Terpstra] Thad lost confidence in me,” Marschke said.

Coach Terpstra didn’t.

“I think I saw a little bit of stage is a little bigger now, but I think he really settled in,” Terpstra said.

As his pitch count rose, his confidence built. It started when Wisconsin Valley Conference play rolled around and continued when he struck out 12 batters against Marshfield.

“I was like, ‘I’ve been doing this for a while. I’ve been pitching for a long time. I know now what I have to do, what it takes at the varsity level to start competing,’” Marschke said.

It all came together on March 23 against D.C. Everest. While striking out 13 batters, he threw a seven-inning no-hitter.

“That was definitely a core memory for me. All the guys just rushing out there after. It felt amazing,” Marschke said.

At that moment, he knew he belonged with the varsity squad. Marschke is already the ace of the Panthers pitcher staff with two more years left to grow.

“I think the sky is the limit for this kid. I think his junior year is going to be better than this year and his senior year is going to be even better than his junior year,” teammate Riley Warzynski said.

Limitless potential for a pitcher who’s still just a sophomore striking out seniors.

