As Green Bay area sees large increase in gas prices, people rethink summer plans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The rising cost of oil and diesel impacts everything, from what we pay for food to plane tickets to prices at the pump.

As summer unofficially begins, some are opting out of long road trips to save cash.

“I had planned on doing a road trip this summer with the kids, but I really don’t think it’s going to happen this year,” Bruce Kinjerski of Kewaunee County said. “Not if the prices keep going this way.”

Over the past year, the Green Bay area has seen a $2 increase in gas prices per gallon. According to the website Gas Buddy, the average price per galloon of gas in the Green Bay area was $2.84 in June 6 of 2021. A year later, the average is $4.84.

“Been kind of trying to stay close to home and I think it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better,” LoAnn Johnson of Allouez said.

“It’s just ridiculous now. I filled up a truck today, it was $150. I was like, geez,” Brennan Zielinski of Green Bay said.

A petroleum expert with Gas Buddy said there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight.

“The war in Ukraine is also a factor that caused the price of oil to go up. Another factor is refining capacity. We’ve seen several refineries close over the last three years nationally,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Expert Patrick De Haan said.

Da Haan says the Great Lakes Region is seeing one of the highest increases nationwide due to record low gasoline inventories.

In the past week alone, prices increased 45 cents. Experts believe gas will hit $5 per gallon in the next two weeks for a number of reasons.

“Hurricane season is starting. Guess what that means for a lot of refineries in the Gulf if we’re expecting an active hurricane season. If some of them are off-line even temporarily because of hurricanes...that disrupts supplies even further,” a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin, Moses Altsech, said.

In the past, Governor Tony Evers has called for a suspension of the national gas tax, yet Altsech told Action 2 News the governor could consider the same move at the state level.

“In Wisconsin because we have very high gas taxes, we can consider suspending the gas tax. Obviously that money goes to something right? It’s not a decision to be made casually but if we wanted short-term relief, it can come really quickly.”

To save some money, De Haan advises, “by going 55, or 60, 65, instead of 70, you can basically get five extra miles out of every gallon you burn and that’s the equivalent of saving 50 cents to a dollar a gallon.”

Another tip is to avoid gas stations near highways, as prices could be higher.

A petroleum expert with Gas Buddy said there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.