First Alert Weather: Gradually warming with occasional rain showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Comfy, but below-normal temperatures with chances for occasional rain showers continue for the remainder of the week. A warming trend may be ahead in the forecast for the upcoming week.

A few degrees warmer on Tuesday with highs reaching the low 70s for most. (WSAW)

A few sprinkles will be possible on Tuesday, but most areas can expect to remain dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with sun peeking out at times. Highs a few degrees warmer in the low 70s. The next opportunity for showers will be on Wednesday as a system passes through the Badger State. Although, not everyone will see rain. Wednesday morning brings showers and possible thunderstorms for areas in southern Wisconsin. This could track as far north as HWY 10. North-Central Wisconsin will likely remain dry during the morning hours as a low-pressure tracks east.

Rain and possible thunderstorms will track through southern Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will limit temperatures from warming any higher than the low 70s. The movement of the low pressure could trigger some scattered showers across the Northwoods and Central Wisconsin by the mid-afternoon through the evening. Despite this, scattered showers will produce fairly light rainfall and is not expected to bring any hazards to the area. If you plan to attend Concerts on the Square or Dining on the Streets in Downtown Wausau, bring an umbrella or a raincoat to be on the safe side.

Mostly dry early afternoon Wednesday with clouds across most of the region (WSAW)

A few scattered showers mid to late afternoon Wednesday as a low pressure slides east. Rain will be light. (WSAW)

Sunshine returns on Thursday with only a few clouds. Highs will be closer to normal near the mid-70s. Clouds return to end the work week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid-70s. A chance for Friday to feature some showers, but these chances remain low as of now.

Near or above normal temperatures are possible mid next week (WSAW)

The upcoming weekend of June 11th and 12th will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance to see some rain on Sunday. Looking ahead into next week, the extended forecast is suggesting temperatures to gradually warm near and above average. This could mean highs near the 80s. For now, highs remain comfortable across North-Central Wisconsin, but we continue to be stuck in a rut of below-average highs for the remainder of the week.

