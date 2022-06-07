News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Elon Musk backtracks on Tesla layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week as investors deal with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Tesla CEO Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Of the two, Musk's electric vehicle company has fared worse, with its stock down almost 16% so far this week to $728. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backtracking on comments he made last week about possible staffing reductions.

The Musk-centered site Tesmanian reported details from an email to staff regarding employee head count.

According to the site, Musk said the company would increase the hourly head count but reduce the salaried head-count by 10%.

After Tesla shares dropped 9% on Friday, Musk changed his tone a bit.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted the company’s “total head count will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat.”

That appeared somewhat at odds with a tweet just hours later where Musk said that the Tesmanian story was “accurate.”

Musk also threatened Monday to walk away from his proposed purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares have been hurt by Musk’s interest in Twitter. Some investors worry it would distract him from running the company or force him to sell more Tesla shares to raise cash.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
Tanner Graap, 27
Suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident now charged with murder
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse now says he plans to attend Blinn College in preparation for Texas A&M

Latest News

Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia sends in more troops amid barrage of eastern Ukraine
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses