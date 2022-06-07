News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
Tanner Graap, 27
Suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident now charged with murder
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse now says he plans to attend Blinn College in preparation for Texas A&M

Latest News

Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care