7 Marathon County students in this year’s Kids from Wisconsin

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven current and former students from DC Everest, Wausau East, and Wausau West are in this year’s cast of Kids from Wisconsin. It’s the largest number of area students the touring show choir has featured.

“Central Wisconsin is really up there on the ladder of music, teaching, love of music, performing, and is a great hub for the area.” DC Everest High School Band Teacher Joe Finnegan.

Kids From Wisconsin is a touring company that selects 36 talented young singers, dancers, and instrumentalists for the chance to perform for audiences across the State.

Being able to take part in the over 50-year tradition is a privilege the students said they worked hard for and don’t take for granted.

“It’s given a lot of people who don’t have the opportunity to go up and do something big and grand, to do that,” said singer/dancer Nathaniel Contreras.

This year’s tour is the Big Bang Boom tour. The schedule is packed and designed to give the kids an idea of what a touring show requires.

“I think we have performances every day from July 1st to August 20th if I’m correct, and I think I’m going to have a blast. I’m really looking forward to it,” said trumpet player Dylan Butler.

This year’s participants say they are looking forward to working with so many people who take their craft seriously.

“The idea of playing with everybody who has a like-minded ability to play and perform and they want to perform kind of helps with that mindset of ‘oh this is helping me out for the upcoming years,’” said guitar player Sean Powers.

Finnegan said that kind of discipline is something he sees in everyone who’s worked toward this achievement.

“I’m really proud of how hard the students have worked to get to this level of performance. Their hard work not only during the audition process but leading up to that audition process in their learning and in their love for music,” Finnegan said.

Kids from Wisconsin are performing at DC Everest High School in Weston on July 9.

To learn more about Kids from Wisconsin and their touring dates click here.

