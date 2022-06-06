News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Dems challenge Trump-backed candidate’s paperwork

Tim Michels’ campaign dismissed the complaint as frivolous.
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are challenging the paperwork Donald Trump’s preferred candidate for governor filed to get on the ballot in the GOP primary on technical grounds.

The state Democratic Party said Sunday that construction company co-owner Tim Michels failed to include his correct mailing address on the nominating forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. But Michels’ campaign dismissed the complaint as frivolous.

“This challenge shows that Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary, Tim Michels, only has 345 valid signatures to get on the ballot,” state Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said. The state requires 2,000 signatures to run for governor.

Michels’ campaign acknowledged that some of the nominating forms list his physical address in the village of Chenequa instead of his official mailing address that is in the nearby town of Hartland, but it said all of the forms include the campaign’s post office box mailing address.

“Tony Evers and his insider allies are feverishly working to keep me from beating him in November,” Michels said in a statement. “It comes as no surprise that they launched a frivolous complaint in an attempt to keep me off the ballot, just days after I was endorsed by President Trump. They will not succeed.”

Michels, who joined the race late in April, faces former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Tim Ramthun and business consultant Kevin Nicholson in the contested Aug. 9 GOP primary. The winner of that race will take on Democratic incumbent Evers.

The state’s bipartisan elections commission will consider the challenge to Michels’ candidacy at its meeting on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
Critical incident
DOJ: Retired Juneau County judge killed in targeted attack, suspect named
Athens pole vaulters Caden Decker and Ryan Peel (right to left) after taking home first and...
Three north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 1 of State Track and Field
Auburndale long jumper Terrence Roberson after receiving his gold medal at the State Track and...
Five north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 2 of State Track and Field, Athens boys team finishes runner-up
La Crosse City Council Chambers
City of La Crosse considering ban of conversion therapy

Latest News

Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills
All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the...
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered