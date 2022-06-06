UWSP Baseball eliminated by Salisbury at College World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WSAW) -The magical run for UW-Stevens Point Baseball to the College World Series comes to an end at the hands of Salisbury University, as the Seagulls defeat the Pointers for the second time in four days, 5-2, to eliminate UWSP.

The Dogs scored in the first inning courtesy of Aaron Simmons once again. The All-American lifted a solo home run, his 22nd of the season, to give UWSP a 1-0 lead.

The Pointers scored once again in the second inning after a Matt Baumann RBI single, but their offense was shut down from that point on. Salisbury’s Xavier Marmol was brilliant out of the bullpen, throwing 7.2 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts after entering the game in the second inning.

The Seagulls scored one run in both the third and fourth innings to tie the game, then took the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning.

UWSP’s high-powered offense was held to just four total runs in two games against Salisbury.

We’ll have full highlights and reaction from the Pointers tonight on NewsChannel 7.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.