Trial ordered for suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge has ruled there is probable cause for a trial for a man accused of shooting a woman resulting in her death.

Tanner Graap is charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He is accused of discharging a firearm in a home fatally injuring Kayla Frank, 28. It happened on Jan. 28.

Merrill Police said the incident was accidental. It happened on the 200 block of E. 5th Street in the home’s lower unit.

Court documents state Graap walked into a door frame while attempting to put a handgun in his coat’s chest pocket. He told investigators the handgun came forward with his finger on the trigger and fired. A woman was sitting in the kitchen and was shot in the back.

Authorities said Frank was unresponsive when first responders arrived. She was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for June 16.

