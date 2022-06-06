News and First Alert Weather App
Trial begins for suspect in missing woman’s disappearance and murder

Contreras Perez
Contreras Perez(Clark County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial is scheduled to begin Monday for the 42-year-old man charged with killing a missing woman and hiding her remains.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area. Ayon has not been seen since. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. Court documents state there has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she has left the United States and she does not have a passport.

Jesus Contreras Perez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking resulting in bodily harm in connection to the disappearance of Ayon.

Court documents say Ayon and Contreras Perez have a child together.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 in 2020 Contreras Perez’s Google search history shows he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

He remains in the Clark County Jail on $1 million cash bond.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department previously said the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

