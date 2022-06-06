News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in southwestern Nigeria say more than 50 people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a church. Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole with the Ondo State House of Assembly said the gunmen targeted the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state on Sunday morning just as the worshippers gathered for the weekly Mass.(AP Photo/Rahaman A Yusuf)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said.

The attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said. Among the dead were many children, he said.

The presiding priest was abducted as well, said Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the Owo area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tweeted Sunday. “Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people.”

Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll. Timileyin said at least 50 people had been killed, though others put the figure higher. Videos appearing to be from the scene of the attack showed church worshippers lying in pools of blood while people around them wailed.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said “only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act,” according to a statement from his spokesman.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” said Buhari, who was elected after vowing to end Nigeria’s prolonged security crisis.

In Rome, Pope Francis responded to news of the attack.

“The pope has learned of the attack on the church in Ondo, Nigeria and the deaths of dozens of worshippers, many children, during the celebration of Pentecost. While the details are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and the country, painfully affected at a time of celebration, and entrusts them both to the Lord so that he may send his spirit to console them,” the pope said in a statement issued by the Vatican press office.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the church. While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states. The state, though, has been caught up in a rising violent conflict between farmers and herders.

Nigeria’s security forces did not immediately respond to questions about how the attack occurred or if there are any leads about suspects. Owo is about 345 kilometers (215 miles) east of Lagos.

“In the history of Owo, we have never experienced such an ugly incident,” said lawmaker Oluwole. “This is too much.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
Critical incident
DOJ: Retired Juneau County judge killed in targeted attack, suspect named
Athens pole vaulters Caden Decker and Ryan Peel (right to left) after taking home first and...
Three north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 1 of State Track and Field
Auburndale long jumper Terrence Roberson after receiving his gold medal at the State Track and...
Five north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 2 of State Track and Field, Athens boys team finishes runner-up
La Crosse City Council Chambers
City of La Crosse considering ban of conversion therapy

Latest News

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles.
US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North’s launches
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
Rainfall ranging from less than .10" north to over 1.00" south.
First Alert Weather: Some rain at times into Monday morning
Showers this evening to periods of rain overnight into Monday morning, especially in Central...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast