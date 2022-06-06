News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man sets state record with Graysby Grouper catch

Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.
Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina has set a state record when he caught a fish off of the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced that George Dale, of Wilmington, North Carolina, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31.

The agency said Dale caught the fish with a heavy jigging rod and a Penn Slammer III reel, using cut bait on a floral carbon rig with an 80-pound braid. The grouper weighed two pounds and three ounces, WITN reports.

Division of Marine Fisheries staff says in order to establish a state record, a fisher must send an application to them that they then review. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record, which was caught off Texas in 1998 and weighed two pounds and eight ounces.

For more information on the state records of fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
Tanner Graap, 27
Suspect in deadly Merrill gun incident now charged with murder

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point outfielder Aaron Simmons walking off the field for the last time at the...
Aaron Simmons’ legendary UWSP career comes to an end
Wausau Police Department describes how they prepare for an active shooter scenario
How the Wausau Police Department prepares for an active shooter scenerio
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Monday, June 6, 2022, during the keynote presentation of Apple's...
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
Free community garden gives families a place to grow their own food.
Free Community Garden helps more than 50 families put produce on their kitchen tables