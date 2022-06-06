News and First Alert Weather App
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor scheduled to reach plea agreement

Jason Schultz, 29
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A man charged with shooting and injuring another man following a disagreement is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case and will avoid a jury trial.

Jason Schultz is charged with seven counts including attempted first-degree intentional homicide and aggravated battery. A plea hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

The shooting happened in the town of Richfield on May 30. Authorities responded around 7:15 a.m. that Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot in the pelvic area with a .22 caliber rifle. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive. Half Mile Drive between US 10 and State Highway 80 was closed for several hours during an investigation.

Investigators said Schultz and the victim had been arguing over an air compressor and the hose for the air compressor when the shooting occurred.

