Kyle Rittenhouse now says he plans to attend Blinn College in preparation for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & KBTX) - Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend the Blinn College District as a means of eventually getting admitted into Texas A&M and is “looking forward to making the move to Texas at the end of the month.”

Despite announcing he would be attending Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this fall.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during violent protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He testified that he went to the city that night to provide protection for local businesses, provide first aid, and patrol as the protests devolved into civil unrest.

The teenager was tried on several crimes, including First-degree intentional homicide, and use of a dangerous weapon, but a jury found him not guilty on all counts.

“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future,” Rittenhouse said Monday.

“I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I’m excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!”

Sources tell KBTX that Rittenhouse has not enrolled nor has he been accepted at Texas A&M at this time.

Rittenhouse visited College Station earlier this year, attended a local fundraiser and expressed enthusiasm about potentially moving to Aggieland.

