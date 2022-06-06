Kronenwetter park vandalized; police looking for infomation

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Police Department is looking for information regarding recent vandalism at Seville Park.

Police say vandals spray painted trees and playground equipment in the park over the weekend. They are asking neighbors to check their surveillance video for any suspicious activity at the park.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Kronenwetter Police Department by calling dispatch at 715-261-1200.

