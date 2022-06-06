How the Wausau Police Department prepares for an active shooter scenerio

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the case of an active shooter situation, the Wausau Police Department would work with all other police agencies in Marathon County.

Officials with the department said it’s their job to be ready, whether there really is a shooting or a false alarm.

The Wausau Police Department said their training for an active shooter scenario has evolved over time.

“We train that the first officer responding, once they get there, evaluate the situation, and if they need to, there’s still active killing going on inside, then trained to have them go in right away,” said Luitenent John Phillips, of the Wausau Police Department.

Active shooter training and response is a high priority, even if they hope they never have to use the skills they’re learning.

“Law enforcement’s first responsibility and priority are going to be to stop that threat,” said Luitenent Phillips.

The Rescue Task Force includes the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, fire department, and EMS.

“Other responding units, if they can team up, we’re better as a team as well so we’d start setting up those small teams to enter,” said Luitenent Phillips.

The department estimates a 5 to 6-minute response time to an active shooting depending on where officers are located. Agencies like Everest Metro and Rothschild Police Departments would also be called in to help.

“And if we need additional resources, we have different ways to call for the mutual aid from another outside of Marathon County law enforcement resources to respond as well,” said Luitenent Phillips.

Wausau Police also carry out security assessments for area schools. Their goal is to familiarize officers with the buildings to know where to enter and exit.

“So when they’re going and responding to something, whether it’s a child out of control, parent issue, or god forbid an active shooter, that’s not the first time they’ve been in the school,” Luitenent Phillips.

The Wausau Police Department said they have an active threat training every year to prepare for shooting incidents.

Their next active threat training will be held in July.

