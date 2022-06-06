News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: A wet and gloomy start to the work week

Widespread but light rain showers Monday morning. Additional rounds for rain to return mid-week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Widespread soaking rain showers Monday morning is forecast to exit the region mid to late morning as a low-pressure pushes eastwards. Temperatures remain below normal for the month of June over the next few days. While highs won’t feel summery, conditions will remain comfortable.

Steady rainfall from overnight continues through mid-morning on Monday in Central Wisconsin. This is great for our local farmers as rain has been light and widespread since Sunday. Total rain accumulations will range from less than a tenth of an inch north, while in Central Wisconsin a half-inch to perhaps over one inch in some isolated spots.

Widespread rain showers Monday will move eastward throughout the morning hours.
Widespread rain showers Monday will move eastward throughout the morning hours.(WSAW)

Wet weather will wind down from southwest to northeast as the morning goes along. Clouds could break for some sunshine later in the day. Highs Monday remain below average in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday is forecast to be nice and dry with sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s. The next opportunity for showers will be on Wednesday as a system passes through the Badger State. Not everyone will see rain Wednesday. Most of the rain should fall south of highway 29. Although, some showers could be triggered north at times. Highs in the near 70.

Another round for rain showers mid-week. Most of the rain is forecast to fall south of HWY 29.
Another round for rain showers mid-week. Most of the rain is forecast to fall south of HWY 29.(WSAW)

Sunshine returns on Thursday, mixed with a few clouds. Highs in the mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with daytime temps topping out in the low 70s. Next weekend June 11th and 12th features a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, the summer heat will be holding off until at least the middle of June.

Below average temperatures to start the work week, but highs will gradually warmer closer to...
Below average temperatures to start the work week, but highs will gradually warmer closer to average in the coming days(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Critical incident
DOJ: Retired Juneau County judge killed in targeted attack, suspect named
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Periods of rain in Central Wisconsin, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Times of showers in the...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Rainfall ranging from less than .10" north to over 1.00" south.
First Alert Weather: Some rain at times into Monday morning
Showers this evening to periods of rain overnight into Monday morning, especially in Central...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast