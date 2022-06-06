First Alert Weather: A wet and gloomy start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Widespread soaking rain showers Monday morning is forecast to exit the region mid to late morning as a low-pressure pushes eastwards. Temperatures remain below normal for the month of June over the next few days. While highs won’t feel summery, conditions will remain comfortable.

Steady rainfall from overnight continues through mid-morning on Monday in Central Wisconsin. This is great for our local farmers as rain has been light and widespread since Sunday. Total rain accumulations will range from less than a tenth of an inch north, while in Central Wisconsin a half-inch to perhaps over one inch in some isolated spots.

Widespread rain showers Monday will move eastward throughout the morning hours. (WSAW)

Wet weather will wind down from southwest to northeast as the morning goes along. Clouds could break for some sunshine later in the day. Highs Monday remain below average in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday is forecast to be nice and dry with sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s. The next opportunity for showers will be on Wednesday as a system passes through the Badger State. Not everyone will see rain Wednesday. Most of the rain should fall south of highway 29. Although, some showers could be triggered north at times. Highs in the near 70.

Another round for rain showers mid-week. Most of the rain is forecast to fall south of HWY 29. (WSAW)

Sunshine returns on Thursday, mixed with a few clouds. Highs in the mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with daytime temps topping out in the low 70s. Next weekend June 11th and 12th features a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, the summer heat will be holding off until at least the middle of June.

Below average temperatures to start the work week, but highs will gradually warmer closer to average in the coming days (WSAW)

