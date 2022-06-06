News and First Alert Weather App
Concerts on the Square, Dining on the Street return on Wednesday

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular weekly concert series will return to downtown Wausau this week.

2022 marks the 29th year of Concerts on the Square. Every Wednesday, nearly 3,000 people gather to listen to live music on the city’s public square-- The 400 Block.

The concerts begin June 8 and last 11 weeks through the summer. The music is from 6-8 p.m. There is no charge to attend. Food trucks are on-site. If weather becomes a factor, Whitewater Music Hall will host the concert.

2022 Concert line-up
2022 Concert line-up(Wausau Events)

Also on Wednesday, Dining on the Street returns. Back When Café, Benvenuto’s City Grill Restaurant, Ciao, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurante & Bar, Llc, Lemongrass Asian Fusion, Mint Café, Polito’s Pizza Wausau & Rothschild and Townies Grill are all participating. It’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Summer Saturdays, which is similar to Dining on the Street, goes from 5 to 10 p.m.

