33rd Annual Dairy Breakfast brings thousands of people to Ensign Rolling Acres

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands of people left Ensign Rolling Acres farm with full stomachs on Sunday. The farm hosted the 33rd Annual Dairy Breakfast with the help of the Abbotsford FFA Alumni team.

The event is part of June Dairy Month.

“Supporting the dairy farmers is really what it’s about,” said Taylor Ensign, the owner of Ensign Rolling Acres.

A long line of people waited outside to let a loaded plate of food for the Dairy Breakfast.

“For the sake of agriculture, having everybody coming together, we try to kind of educate the community on what we do and what we offer,” said Becky Ruesch, the president of the Abbotsford FFA Alumni.

The owner of Ensign Rolling Acres said the goal of the event is to bring the community together.

“Really the point of it is to get our community onto the farms that are producing the food for them,” said Ensign.

About 50 members of the Abbotsford FFA Alumni team and community partners worked together to make sure everyone’s breakfast cravings were satisfied.

“There are pancakes there are sausages by Smith brothers. There’s cheese, cheese curds, milk ice cream, apple sauce, and real maple syrup,” said Ruesch.

A petting zoo and play place on the farm kept the little ones entertained.

“It’s really just to educate the community on our agriculture and getting the word out there that farming is for everyone and it’s the best thing, and it’s rewarding and we like to share it with the public,” said Ruesch.

Event hosts said the turnout for the event was above their expectations.

“So far through the line, we have 1,200 and we’re guessing about 1,700 probably today,” said Ruesch.

Planning for next year’s Dairy Breakfast will begin this fall.

