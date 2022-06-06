News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

33rd Annual Dairy Breakfast brings thousands of people to Ensign Rolling Acres

Abbotsford FFA Alumni serve up breakfast and agriculture education
33rd Annual Dairy Breakfast at Ensign Rolling Acres
33rd Annual Dairy Breakfast at Ensign Rolling Acres(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands of people left Ensign Rolling Acres farm with full stomachs on Sunday. The farm hosted the 33rd Annual Dairy Breakfast with the help of the Abbotsford FFA Alumni team.

The event is part of June Dairy Month.

“Supporting the dairy farmers is really what it’s about,” said Taylor Ensign, the owner of Ensign Rolling Acres.

A long line of people waited outside to let a loaded plate of food for the Dairy Breakfast.

“For the sake of agriculture, having everybody coming together, we try to kind of educate the community on what we do and what we offer,” said Becky Ruesch, the president of the Abbotsford FFA Alumni.

The owner of Ensign Rolling Acres said the goal of the event is to bring the community together.

“Really the point of it is to get our community onto the farms that are producing the food for them,” said Ensign.

About 50 members of the Abbotsford FFA Alumni team and community partners worked together to make sure everyone’s breakfast cravings were satisfied.

“There are pancakes there are sausages by Smith brothers. There’s cheese, cheese curds, milk ice cream, apple sauce, and real maple syrup,” said Ruesch.

A petting zoo and play place on the farm kept the little ones entertained.

“It’s really just to educate the community on our agriculture and getting the word out there that farming is for everyone and it’s the best thing, and it’s rewarding and we like to share it with the public,” said Ruesch.

Event hosts said the turnout for the event was above their expectations.

“So far through the line, we have 1,200 and we’re guessing about 1,700 probably today,” said Ruesch.

Planning for next year’s Dairy Breakfast will begin this fall.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
Critical incident
DOJ: Retired Juneau County judge killed in targeted attack, suspect named
Athens pole vaulters Caden Decker and Ryan Peel (right to left) after taking home first and...
Three north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 1 of State Track and Field
Auburndale long jumper Terrence Roberson after receiving his gold medal at the State Track and...
Five north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 2 of State Track and Field, Athens boys team finishes runner-up
La Crosse City Council Chambers
City of La Crosse considering ban of conversion therapy

Latest News

Jerry Kelly reacts after making a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the...
Madison native Jerry Kelly wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Iowa
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
Rainfall ranging from less than .10" north to over 1.00" south.
First Alert Weather: Some rain at times into Monday morning
Showers this evening to periods of rain overnight into Monday morning, especially in Central...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast