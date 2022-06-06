108 area veterans visit Washington D.C. for 40th Never Forgotten Honor Flight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight left the Central Wisconsin Airport early Monday morning for its 40th mission.

Veterans from central and northern Wisconsin will spend the day in Washington D.C. visiting the memorials built in their honor.

Monday, seven Korea and 101 Vietnam War era veterans embarked on the trip, along with their guardians. Veterans receive a free round-trip flight, and guardians pay $500 for the opportunity to accompany one, two or three veterans on the trip.

The first Never Forgotten Honor Flight took place April 27, 2010. After Monday’s trip, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight will have flown 3,779 veterans to Washington, D.C.

Monday’s flight is scheduled to return CWA at 10 p.m. The public is invited to the airport to welcome the veterans home. Honor Flight officials recommend arriving no later than 8:30 p.m. Free parking for those welcoming the veterans home will be provided. Never Forgotten Honor Flight veteran alumni are encouraged to wear their NFHF-issued clothing (hat, shirt or windbreaker) for the welcome home ceremony.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight Hub based in Wausau serves veterans in these 13 counties: Marathon, Portage, Wood, Clark, Taylor, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Iron, Barron, Price and Rusk.

