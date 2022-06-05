News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

Crime tape
Crime tape(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex.

Court documents said the killings happened during a botched drug robbery.

Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley who is charged with six counts of felony murder.

Investigators linked Birkley to the killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found.

A witness also told police that Birkley admitted killing the victims with his cousin.

