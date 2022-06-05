News and First Alert Weather App
Pointers keep CWS dreams alive, stave off Marietta College

UWSP will play again Sunday afternoon
(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids, I.A. (WSAW) - The UWSP baseball team kept their College World Series dreams alive Sunday, holding off Marietta College in an elimination game 6-4.

UWSP struck first in the game with an Anthony Tomczak RBI knock in the first. Marietta battled back in the sixth to take the lead with a three-run inning. However, the Pointers would score five unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh to regain the lead.

Payton Nelson led the way for another solid day for the Pointer bats, going 3-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. The aforementioned Tomczak and Bradley Comer also each drove in a pair of runs.

Caleb Krommenakker started the game on the hill for UWSP, tossing five and two-thirds innings allowing all three Marietta runs on six hits.

While the Pioneers added a run in the eighth, Austin Syvertson closed the door in the ninth to end the game.

The Pointers will look for their third consecutive win Sunday evening in a rematch against Salisbury, who beat the Pointers in the CWS opener on Friday.

