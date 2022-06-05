Hundreds attend Wausau River District’s Wausau Pride event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is making sure everyone feels like a part of the community, including the LGBTQ+ community.

The Wausau River District held its first Wausau Pride Inaugural Event in downtown Wausau on Saturday. The 400 Block was lined with vendors, activities, and food trucks for kids and adults to enjoy.

“This event is for our community, everyone in the community. You know, shining a light on the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s for our allies and everyone in the community,” said Blake Opal- Wahsoke, the executive director of the Wausau River District.

An estimated 500 to 600 people showed up to show their support for LGBTQ+ members.

“It’s really important especially for marginalized communities to be represented within their local community. So it’s really wonderful to have events like this where people of like minds can come together to create new friendships and bond,” said Opal-Wahsoke.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community said the event makes them feel welcome in Wausau.

“There are so many people that I can relate to and are also part of the LGBTQ community. Everyone here is so accepting,” said Tessa Ostrem, an event attendee.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg also visited the event. She said Wausau pride is a great opportunity to show that the city supports everyone.

“You know it’s been a long time coming and we’ve had some difficult conversations over the last couple of years. But this showing is wonderful. It’s wonderful to see the support and the love and this is all about celebrating,” said Mayor Rosenberg.

“You know, it really kind of shows that there is a place for everyone here in Wausau Wisconsin,” said Opal- Wahsoke.

