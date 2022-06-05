News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Some rain at times into Monday morning

Intervals of sun north, while more clouds south with showers possible on Sunday. Wet weather is a good bet later Sunday night into Monday morning.
Rainfall ranging from less than .10" north to over 1.00" south.
Rainfall ranging from less than .10" north to over 1.00" south.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday will feature more sunshine in the Northwods, while considerable cloudiness in Central Wisconsin along with a few showers at times. Afternoon readings will range from the upper 60s north, to the low to mid 60s central and south.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible later in the day and tonight.
Mostly cloudy with showers possible later in the day and tonight.(WSAW)

You will want to keep the umbrella handy for Sunday night into Monday morning as a stationary front to our south begins to lift north, guiding periods of rain across a good portion of the area from south to north. The steadiest rain will take place overnight into mid-morning on Monday. Rainfall will range from less than a tenth of an inch in the north to a half-inch to perhaps over one-inch in Central Wisconsin. Lows by Monday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s.

You might need the umbrella Sunday evening.
You might need the umbrella Sunday evening.(WSAW)
Periods of rain with a rumble of thunder possible south Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Periods of rain with a rumble of thunder possible south Sunday night into early Monday morning.(WSAW)
Wet weather is expected for the morning commute Monday.
Wet weather is expected for the morning commute Monday.(WSAW)
Showers will exit to the east later Monday morning.
Showers will exit to the east later Monday morning.(WSAW)

There will still be rain showers impacting the region Monday for the morning drive, however the wet weather will wind down from southwest to northeast as the morning goes along. Clouds could break for some sunshine later in the day. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 60s.

A nice day on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The next opportunity for showers will be on Wednesday as a storm system passes through the Badger State. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine returns on Thursday, mixed with a few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with daytime temps topping out in the low 70s.

More dry than wet days are on tap for the week ahead.
More dry than wet days are on tap for the week ahead.(WSAW)

Next weekend June 11th and 12th may feature more clouds than sun with a chance of showers on Saturday, while a risk of showers or a storm on Sunday. Right now, this is not expected to be a washout and with the long range weather models showing changeable outcomes for the weather conditions, part of the forecast could change. Overall, no hot weather is on tap at least through the middle of June.

Afternoon highs will be closer to average in the week ahead.
Afternoon highs will be closer to average in the week ahead.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
Critical incident
DOJ: Retired Juneau County judge killed in targeted attack, suspect named
Athens pole vaulters Caden Decker and Ryan Peel (right to left) after taking home first and...
Three north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 1 of State Track and Field
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
La Crosse City Council Chambers
City of La Crosse considering ban of conversion therapy

Latest News

Partly to mostly cloudy and not as chilly Saturday night into early Sunday.
First Alert Weather: More clouds with some wet weather at times
Showers ending north overnight. More sun north, clouds south with a chance of afternoon...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Not as chilly tonight with some clouds. More clouds than sun Sunday, chance of PM showers...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Temperatures below average and rain chances this weekend