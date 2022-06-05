First Alert Weather: Some rain at times into Monday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday will feature more sunshine in the Northwods, while considerable cloudiness in Central Wisconsin along with a few showers at times. Afternoon readings will range from the upper 60s north, to the low to mid 60s central and south.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible later in the day and tonight. (WSAW)

You will want to keep the umbrella handy for Sunday night into Monday morning as a stationary front to our south begins to lift north, guiding periods of rain across a good portion of the area from south to north. The steadiest rain will take place overnight into mid-morning on Monday. Rainfall will range from less than a tenth of an inch in the north to a half-inch to perhaps over one-inch in Central Wisconsin. Lows by Monday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s.

You might need the umbrella Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Periods of rain with a rumble of thunder possible south Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Wet weather is expected for the morning commute Monday. (WSAW)

Showers will exit to the east later Monday morning. (WSAW)

There will still be rain showers impacting the region Monday for the morning drive, however the wet weather will wind down from southwest to northeast as the morning goes along. Clouds could break for some sunshine later in the day. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 60s.

A nice day on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The next opportunity for showers will be on Wednesday as a storm system passes through the Badger State. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine returns on Thursday, mixed with a few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with daytime temps topping out in the low 70s.

More dry than wet days are on tap for the week ahead. (WSAW)

Next weekend June 11th and 12th may feature more clouds than sun with a chance of showers on Saturday, while a risk of showers or a storm on Sunday. Right now, this is not expected to be a washout and with the long range weather models showing changeable outcomes for the weather conditions, part of the forecast could change. Overall, no hot weather is on tap at least through the middle of June.

Afternoon highs will be closer to average in the week ahead. (WSAW)

