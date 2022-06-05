News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash

One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a 2-vehicle crash in the Town of Auburndale.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Auburndale, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a 2-vehicle crash in Auburndale. The crash happened at the intersection of County Trunk Highway M and CTH Y in Wood County on Sunday at 1:41 p.m. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger van was traveling eastbound on CTH Y and after a stop sign, was hit by a flat bed wrecker truck that was traveling southbound on CTH M.

Multiple people were aboard the passenger van, which resulted in injuries. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other occupants is unknown at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

