UWSP Baseball mounts furious comeback, stays alive in CWS with 12-8 win over Catholic

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WSAW) -With their backs against the wall in an elimination game, UW-Stevens Point baseball pulled off another one of their patented comebacks to defeat Catholic University 12-8 in their second game of the College World Series. The Pointers stay alive and will play again on Sunday morning.

The #5 seed Pointers scored in the first inning for the second straight day, this time courtesy of Aaron Simmons’ 21st home run of the season. However, Catholic answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and led 7-2 after the third inning.

The Dogs refused to go quietly though, as the comeback kids from Stevens Point did it once again. They scored four runs in the sixth inning to make it a 7-6 game, then put up five in the seventh to take the lead for good.

UWSP will face either #1 seed Marietta or have a rematch with #4 Salisbury, who beat them on Friday, on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will play again on Sunday afternoon.

