Three north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 1 of State Track and Field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) -La Crosse is bustling again with the first normal State Track and Field meet in three years.

Nothing is more magical in Wisconsin than the red oval, but Friday, north central Wisconsin excelled in the field events. Three Lakes Kallie Volk had a heck of a time. First, she scored second in the long jump with a jump of 18 ¼ feet.

But at the same time, Volk was winning the high jump with a jump of five feet, five inches.

Volk celebrated in amazement as she places second and first in two events, with PRs at the exact same time.

“If you asked me yesterday if I was going to be a state champ, I’d say no but it’s worth a shot,” Volk explained. “So I mean, I’m very proud of myself for how far I’ve come and PRing in those jumps is surreal”

On the pole vault, Athens Caden Decker set a PR at 14 feet 9 inches-5 inches from the D3 state record. Also right behind decker was his teammate Ryan Peel in second place.

“We just wanted to treat it like any other meet,” said Decker. “Do what we do, we could jump 13 feet and we just tried doing it as clean as possible with no misses and that’s what we did, first and second.”

Then the sophomore sensation, Mackenzie Wissbroecker of Antigo took home gold. Her first jump of 18 feet, just over 11 inches gets her the D2 long jump title.

“I’m just super excited,” said Wissbroecker. “I know I came in leading, but I didn’t expect to take first at all. I knew it would be a battle throughout. But just when I hit that first mark and announced it, just pure joy went through.”

Three winners come on Friday from the area, but a lot more will come Saturday as finals …across all divisions take place.

