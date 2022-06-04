News and First Alert Weather App
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament

By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) -SPASH senior Roisin Willis ran a 2:00:3 in the Division 1 girls 800 Meter race at the State Tournament, breaking the previous Wisconsin state meet record by over five seconds and the national high school record by nearly two seconds.

Willis wins the 800M at state for the second time, after also claiming the title as a freshman in 2019. She’s also a part of the Panthers 4X400 relay team which will race on Saturday, and also won the state title in 2019.

