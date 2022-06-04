News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical incident
DOJ: Retired Juneau County judge killed in targeted attack, suspect named
Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Athens pole vaulters Caden Decker and Ryan Peel (right to left) after taking home first and...
Three north central Wisconsin athletes win gold on day 1 of State Track and Field
The Assumption Softball team after winning their sectional final against Blair-Taylor, 4-0 on...
Four north central Wisconsin schools advance to state softball

Latest News

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
Partly to mostly cloudy and not as chilly Saturday night into early Sunday.
First Alert Weather: More clouds with some wet weather at times
Not as chilly tonight with some clouds. More clouds than sun Sunday, chance of PM showers...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Wausau River District hosts Wausau Pride event
Wausau River District hosts Wausau Pride event