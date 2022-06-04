News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield’s Dairyfest off to successful start

A food truck at Picnic in the Park
A food truck at Picnic in the Park
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s 41st annual Dairyfest began Friday celebrating the state’s dairy industry with the theme “Lookin’ Back, Moovin’ Forward” as they also mark the city’s 150th year.

Marshfield’s Dairyfest always starts with a huge community breakfast.

“We were at the Fairgrounds at 4:00 this morning, setting up, starting the burners and scrambling the eggs and started serving at 5:30, went to about 9:30 this morning actually,” said Director Of Programs and Engagement Krystal Bowman.

Festivities continued starting at 5:00 with a “picnic in the park.”  It had food trucks, bounce houses and a petting zoo.  Alice in Dairyland was also on hand.

“I grew up on a dairy farm, and this is what I love to celebrate.  I love to talk about our family farmers,” 74th Alice Julia Nunes said.

The picnic also had demonstrations by the Macmillan and Marshfield fire departments and performances by some local groups.

“We have Reis’s Martial Arts.  They’re going to do some demonstrations and they have a table set up.  We also have Main Street Conservatory of Dance and they’ll do some performances for us,” Bowman said.

Those involved were pleased with the outcome.

“I think this is just an awesome environment.  It’s a perfect day to celebrate dairy and there’s so much to do from entertainment to kids activities,” Nunes said.

