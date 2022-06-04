News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Patchy frost possible tonight

Changes are on the way for Saturday and Sunday with opportunities for wet weather
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Locations north of Hwy 64 could see temps drop into the upper 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 am to 7 am on Saturday.

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WSAW)

It is the first weekend of June and that means there are Dairy Breakfast events taking place. Saturday if you heading to the breakfast in Athens or Custer, early sunshine will give way to clouds as Saturday morning is goes along. Showers are a better bet in the afternoon south of Highway 10 and near Highway 8. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon south on Saturday.
Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon south on Saturday.(WSAW)
Times of showers in the southern parts of the area on Saturday afternoon.
Times of showers in the southern parts of the area on Saturday afternoon.(WSAW)
Times of showers with a chance of an isolated storm into Saturday evening.
Times of showers with a chance of an isolated storm into Saturday evening.(WSAW)

Times of rain or showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning that could lead to a damp Dairy Breakfast on Sunday. Otherwise, off and on showers Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

The wet weather should exit the region Sunday night with clouds and some breaks of sunshine on Monday. There is a chance of a spotty shower. Highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday features a fair amount of sunshine with afternoon readings rising into the low 70s. Clouds return on Wednesday with showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with a chance of showers. High in the low 70s. Some sun next Friday, June 10th with highs in the low 70s.

Highs this weekend into next week will be a few degrees below average.
Highs this weekend into next week will be a few degrees below average.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

