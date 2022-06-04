First Alert Weather: More clouds with some wet weather at times

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather conditions on Saturday varied from a good deal of sunshine from Highway 29 on north, while clouds are more common south. In the southern half of Juneau & Adams Counties, there were periods of rain showers. Saturday night will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky in North Central Wisconsin and not as chilly as it was on Saturday morning. Lows Sunday morning will range from the low to mid 40s north, to the upper 40s to around 50 central and south.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Sunday for Dairy Breakfasts in the area. (WSAW)

More dairy breakfasts are on the menu for Sunday in Abbotsford, Granton, and Stratford. It will be dry with more clouds than breaks of sun. Still a bit on the cool side early in the morning with temps starting close to 50, rising into the low 60s by midday. Mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon in the area with showers possible south of Highway 10 during the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy in the northern half of the area, while showers are possible south. (WSAW)

Some showers are possible south of Highway 10 Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain will become more likely in Central Wisconsin as the evening goes along. (WSAW)

Wet conditions are expected Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Showers will be around for the early morning commute Monday. (WSAW)

The best risk of wet weather will be Sunday night into Monday morning. Periods of rain developing around or after 8 PM Sunday in Central Wisconsin, with the rain lifting into parts of the Northwoods overnight into early Monday. Rainfall will vary from north to south with less than a quarter-inch of rain in the north, while amounts could be in half-inch to over one-inch range in Central Wisconsin. Much needed rainfall as it has been a bit on the dry side as of late. Considerable cloudiness on Monday with a lingering chance of a shower during the daytime hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Some wet weather is expected Sunday night into Monday morning and again on Wednesday. (WSAW)

A nice day on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds are back on Wednesday with showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine along with some clouds to end the week on Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday, June 11th. Afternoon readings will be close to seasonal levels for this time of the year, peaking in the low to mid 70s.

