Fire Departments adjusting to fuel price increases

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Higher gas prices are affecting everyone and every industry, including fire departments. the Pine River Fire said they’re having to spend more to fuel up their vehicles.

“Probably when we go fuel up, we’re looking at $60-80 after the truck has been out on a call,” said Mike Caylor, the captain of the Pine River Fire Department.

According to Captain Mike Caylor, emergency response vehicles spend a lot of time sitting idly on highways waiting for crews to finish cleaning up.

“Sometimes we’ll sit on the side of the highway for 6-7 hours waiting for an investigation to finish or for the crews to leave and clean up the mess but we’re sitting there directing traffic and burning fuel the whole time,” said Caylor.

The Pine River Fire Department also has to worry about powering their other equipment with fuel too.

“Our fans, our saws, our generators. Everything has to be high capacity fuel,” said Caylor.

First responders are also feeling the fuel influx.

“We run over 100 EMS calls a year in the township. You go on a call and you used $10, 2 gallons of gas, that’s 10 bucks. And you only get $10 a call stipend,” Caylor.

The Pine River Fire Department said the team may have to move money from part of their overall budget and into the fuel budget in the future.

