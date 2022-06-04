News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead, multiple people hurt at party in Virginia

Chesterfield Police is seen investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road in Chesterfield, Va.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Chesterfield County Police Department said one person is dead and many others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.

On Friday night, police told WWBT they were called to the scene of a large party. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, police found one adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they attempted to render emergency aid to him, but he died on the scene.

Police said at least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm.

Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been taken to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Early Saturday morning, Chesterfield officers were seen along Weybridge Road collecting evidence.

At this time, police haven’t released any details regarding suspect information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

