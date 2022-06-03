Wisconsin DNR’s Free Fun Weekend starts Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enjoy all the beauty Wisconsin has to offer - at the best possible price. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening its gates this Saturday and Sunday for its 10th annual Free Fun Weekend.
The agency will waive state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes. During Free Fun Weekend, there will be fishing clinics at state properties for beginners. You can find clinics and more Free Fun events here.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth in state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas over the last 10 years. Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the parks crews to welcome summer visitors back,” DNR Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director Steve Schmelzer said.
Saturday, June 4, is also the perfect day to get out on the trails for National Trails Day. You can celebrate hometown trails by foot, bike, ATV, horse or watercraft.
“From beach strolls at shoreline properties like Door County’s Rock Island State Park, to biking and bird watching in forests like Kettle Moraine State Forest, to fishing and camping at river parks like Nelson Dewey in Grant County and relaxing near waterfalls found at Pattison State Park in Superior, there are abundant natural areas and hidden gems to explore,” Schmelzer said.
Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more.
Find a complete list of state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite in advance through the DNR’s online booking system.
The DNR encourages Wisconsinites to share their Free Fun Weekend adventures on social media using the hashtag #OutWiGo. Here’s a breakdown of what’s available this weekend - as provided by DNR.
STATE PARKS
- Admission stickers are not required at any of our 49 state parks or 15 state forests
- All state parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Explore a new hidden gem park property
FISHING
- Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps
- All 2021-2022 fishing regulations [PDF] apply, including bag and length limits
- Locate launches and shore fishing access points near you
- Find a Learn To Fish workshop or clinic happening near you
- Mark your calendars – Free Fishing Weekends are always held the third full weekend in January and the first full weekend in June. The dates will be January 15-16, 2022 and June 4-5, 2022
STATE TRAILS
- Trail passes are not required for both residents and non-residents
- All linear/rail trails are open to the public, including ATV trails
- Cyclists of any skill level can cover some miles with Wisconsin’s touring bicycle trails – many along former railroad corridors
- Local ATV clubs make Wisconsin a destination for riding – ride Wisconsin ATV/UTV trails with scenic stop-offs [exit DNR]
- Horseback riders can enjoy more than 800 miles of trails in state parks, forests, recreation areas and unsurfaced trails – some highlights to check out include Wildcat Mountain, Richard Bong State Recreation Area or Governor Dodge State Park
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.