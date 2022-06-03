Wausau bank robbery suspect to make first court appearance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 55-year-old man Wausau Police say demanded money from a bank teller on May 20 will make his first court appearance in Marathon County on Friday.

Tommy Pittman arrived at the Marathon County Jail on Thursday. He was arrested about a week after the robbery in Freeport, Ill.

On May 20, a man entered WoodTrust Bank on East Bridge Street in Wausau. The man asked to make a withdrawal. He was given a withdrawal slip. Court documents state he wrote “$50s $100s NOW!” on the slip and gave it to the bank employee. Officers said the suspect did not display a firearm, but implied having a firearm and demanded money. A count of the bank drawer showed he had been given $850.

A surveillance photo was obtained from the bank’s security system and distributed to local media. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a Green Bay Packers hoodie and Steelers face mask. Court documents state Wausau Police received tips naming the suspect as Pittman. Police were told Pittman had worn the same clothing the night before the robbery. They were also told he may be in Freeport, Illinois.

Wausau Police contacted Freeport Police and shared Pittman’s description and vehicle information. License plate recognition cameras played a major role in the detection and arrest of Pittman.

Freeport Police pulled records for its cameras and first spotted Pittman’s vehicle on I-39/I-90 at 7:20 p.m. on May 20-- the day of the robbery. Pittman’s vehicle continued to be detected until May 23 at 9:41 p.m. Pittman’s vehicle was later found parked on Galena Avenue in Freeport.

Several cities have used American Rescue Plan Act dollars to purchase license plate recognition cameras. The goal of cameras is to reduce violent crime and aid police in investigations.

Pittman is expected to be charged with robbery of a financial institution. Court records show he’ll appear in court at 2 p.m. He is being held in the Marathon County Jail.

