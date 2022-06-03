Vandehey Waters to open for first full season on Saturday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center in Marshfield will open for the season on Saturday.

The $7-million facility replaced the aging Hefko Pool. Vandehey Waters opened last year mid-summer, however, 2022 will be the first full season.

The aquatic center features three slides, two diving boards, a climbing wall, basketball hoops, a full concession stand, family changing rooms, private changing stalls, a family shelter, a game area, shade structures and plenty of lounge chairs.

The pool opens Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. It’s located at 1900 S. Central Ave. in Marshfield.

