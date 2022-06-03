News and First Alert Weather App
Vandehey Waters to open for first full season on Saturday

Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Facility in Marshfield
Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Facility in Marshfield(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center in Marshfield will open for the season on Saturday.

The $7-million facility replaced the aging Hefko Pool. Vandehey Waters opened last year mid-summer, however, 2022 will be the first full season.

The aquatic center features three slides, two diving boards, a climbing wall, basketball hoops, a full concession stand, family changing rooms, private changing stalls, a family shelter, a game area, shade structures and plenty of lounge chairs.

The pool opens Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. It’s located at 1900 S. Central Ave. in Marshfield.

