UWSP Baseball loses College World Series opener to Salisbury

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WSAW) -The UW-Stevens Point baseball team opens the Division-III College World Series with an 8-2 loss to Salisbury. The Pointers go to the losers bracket, and will play an elimination game on Saturday morning against Catholic University.

The #5 seed Pointers were the visitors, and jumped out to a lead just two batters into the game. Matt Baumann led off the game with a walk, then scored on a triple from Aaron Simmons, his 17th career triple setting a new WIAC record. However, that would be the only run the Dogs would score in the top of the first, and the bats were largely held in check from there.

The Seagulls tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third, then took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Salisbury tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth to allow them to easily navigate the final frame for the win.

One of the most prolific offenses in D-III college baseball this season, the Pointers were held to just those two runs and six hits on the afternoon.

