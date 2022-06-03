News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP Baseball loses College World Series opener to Salisbury

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WSAW) -The UW-Stevens Point baseball team opens the Division-III College World Series with an 8-2 loss to Salisbury. The Pointers go to the losers bracket, and will play an elimination game on Saturday morning against Catholic University.

The #5 seed Pointers were the visitors, and jumped out to a lead just two batters into the game. Matt Baumann led off the game with a walk, then scored on a triple from Aaron Simmons, his 17th career triple setting a new WIAC record. However, that would be the only run the Dogs would score in the top of the first, and the bats were largely held in check from there.

The Seagulls tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third, then took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Salisbury tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth to allow them to easily navigate the final frame for the win.

One of the most prolific offenses in D-III college baseball this season, the Pointers were held to just those two runs and six hits on the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year
Brothers Alex and Jody Williams with "Help Asheville Bears" drove from North Carolina to New...
Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash to be sentenced in August

Latest News

High School Sports 6/2/2022
High School Sports 6/2/2022
The Assumption Softball team after winning their sectional final against Blair-Taylor, 4-0 on...
Four north central Wisconsin schools advance to state softball
Brett Favre
Packers legend Brett Favre to play in Donald Driver Charity Softball Game
High School Sports 6/1/2022
High School Sports 6/1/2022