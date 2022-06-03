News and First Alert Weather App
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life

Source: KCCI
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead following a shooting outside of a church on the edge of Ames Thursday evening.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church, located near the intersection of Interstate 35 at Highway 30. Law enforcement received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for an event. The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry.

Investigators said two victims were killed and the suspect appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot. No other injuries were reported.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to extend our condolences to the family, to the victims, to the others that were inside the church at the time,” Story County Sheriff Captain Nicholas Lennie said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement late Thursday following the shooting.

The church is located about two miles east of the central campus at Iowa State University. Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen released the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the shooting that occurred this evening, June 2, in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in Ames. We know many in our campus community attend services and are members of the church.

This is a tragic loss and our condolences are with the families and friends of the victims. As we wait to learn more about what happened, we ask that everyone extend care and compassion to one another”.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday where more information about Thursday’s shooting is expected to be released.

