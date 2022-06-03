Portage County police officers making more traffic stops this summer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County officers are ramping up patrol this summer.

It’s part of the Speed Enforcement Task Force that will be used to crack down on traffic violations. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Stevens Point and Plover Police Departments to lower the amount of traffic incidents in the area.

“We can have some voluntary compliance to reduce the number of people that are injured in Portage County and killed in Portage County, and traffic crashes,” said Sheriff Mike Lukas, of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Speed Enforcement Task Force is part of a traffic grant provided by the state. The task force is a collaborative effort with local police departments to keep drivers safe on the roads.

“What it does is it splits it up between the 3 agencies to add additional hours and man power so that we’re able to fund it,” said Sheriff Lukas.

Common violations, but sometimes overlooked, like speeding and aggressive driving are a few of the things police will be on the lookout for.

“They will be pulled over for minor violations where maybe in the past they didn’t. So we’re going to be pulling those people over and educating them,” said Lukas.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said they want to improve traffic safety.

“Last year alone, we had 775 traffic crashes, with 157 people that were injured in these crashes, and 5 that were fatally killed,” said Lukas.

A goal they hope can be achieved by all 3 law enforcement agencies working together.

“This allows us, instead of having say 5 officers out there, we can get another 2 officers out there to do this concentrated task force,” said Lukas.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said they will review all of the citations given throughout the summer in August.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.