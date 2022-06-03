News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations

A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic sickened and killed Wisconsin workers
JBS donated nearly 26 acres of land across form its facility off Lime Kiln Road and half a...
JBS donated nearly 26 acres of land across form its facility off Lime Kiln Road and half a million dollars to the city.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic sickened and killed Wisconsin workers.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced the settlement last week. The settlement applies to seven JBS Foods USA plants, including the Green Bay facility.

The company closed that plant in late April 2020 after nearly 150 infections were linked to it. The plant reopened about a week later. OSHA said that by mid-August 357 infections had been confirmed at the plant. OSHA cited the plant in October 2020 on grounds that the company didn't implement timely and effective measures to control the disease's spread.

The agency hailed the settlement as a step toward protecting workers. Jarrett Brown, who worked at the Green Bay plant until early 2020, called the deal a slap on the wrist.

“This is not punishment for them,” Brown said.

JBS officials said in a statement that they’ve established COVID-19 protocols and plan to implement them across their U.S. facilities.

Most Read

Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Brothers Alex and Jody Williams with "Help Asheville Bears" drove from North Carolina to New...
Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash to be sentenced in August

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
Trump backing of Michels threatens to upend Wisconsin race
New UW president wants to continue tuition freeze
Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a...
Hot air balloon crashes into train, 3 injured
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Wisconsin, national Democrats launch coordinated campaign