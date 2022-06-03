Leak isn’t stopping Weston Aquatic Center from opening day

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Weston Aquatic Center filled its pool and started initial operation last week, they noticed the automatic fill system was running a lot with meters showing they’re losing 16 gallons every minute.

“We lose water every day as far as evaporation, swimmers leaving the pool. I mean some water exits the pool and it varies how many people are in it,” said Village of Weston Parks Director Shawn Osterbrink.

They first thought it was a clog in the hydrostatic relief valve that controls water pressure, which would have been an easy fix. A check showed that in working order.

“The diver came in this morning, pulled off the covers, inspected all the valves and they are all good and seated in the correct proper position,” Osterbrink said.

A dye test showed all the drains were pulling water even when the pumps were off.

“We believe the main drain to our filter tank is somewhere where the leak is located,” Osterbrink said.

Repair companies are booked up right now as the swimming season opens, and supply chain disruptions mean necessary equipment takes longer to get. Once those hurdles are overcome, however, Osterbrink believes the repair won’t be too complicated.

“If it is that pipe, due to the size of the pipe, they can actually line the pipe in place,” he said.

The Parks Department has consulted with the company that installed the pool and are reassured that it won’t cause any collapse risk. Likewise, the chemicals used to treat the water are safe for the environment.

“The pool water’s treated with the same chemicals that your drinking water’s treated with. So it’s basically like you watering your lawn,” Osterbrink said.

Over a 90-day period the amount of loss will only cost the village about $4500, but Osterbrink is optimistic it will be fixed sooner, with minimal interruption.

“A two to three day shutdown compared to losing an entire season is a little more manageable,” he said.

