News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Taste N Glow promises to be bigger and better in second year
Brothers Alex and Jody Williams with "Help Asheville Bears" drove from North Carolina to New...
Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention
Travis and Scott Huse
Father, son charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County
Skyler Opelt
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash to be sentenced in August

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
FILE - This June 7, 2020 file photo shows Steven Carrillo.
41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
Fire departments forced to adjust to higher gas prices
Fire departments forced to adjust to higher gas prices
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday morning and cool.
First Alert Weather: Patchy frost possible tonight